Apollos rally past Memphis, clinch right to host conference title game

The Orlando Apollos will officially host the Alliance of American Football’s Eastern Conference championship game.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert went 22 of 40 passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Apollos to a 34-31 win at the Memphis Express on Saturday.

With the win, Orlando (7-1) officially clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings and will host the conference championship game.

The Apollos trailed 31-22 with 8:23 left, but answered back with two touchdowns, the last of which was a 1-yard touchdown run by De’Veon Smith with 1:54 remaining to give Orlando a 34-31 lead.

Following a defensive stand, Orlando got the ball back and ran out the clock.

Charles Johnson had eight receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown for the Apollos.



