Apollos rout Atlanta, clinch spot in conference championship

ATLANTA - The Orlando Apollos are officially in the Alliance of American Football's Eastern Conference championship game.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert went 19 of 23 passing for 217 yards and a touchdown and De’Veon Smith rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Apollos to a 36-6 rout at the Atlanta Legends on Saturday.

Not only did the Apollos (6-1) clinch a spot in the conference title game, but they rebounded after suffering their first loss of the season last week at home against Arizona.

Orlando will next play at Memphis next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.