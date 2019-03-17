Arizona hands Apollos first loss of season, 22-17

The logo and name of the Orlando Apollos, the new professional football team in Orlando.

ORLANDO - Most good things have to come to an end, and that was the case for the unbeaten streak of the Orlando Apollos on Saturday.

Despite 268 yards from quarterback Garrett Gilbert, the Apollos lost for the first time this season, falling to the Arizona Hotshots, 22-17, at Spectrum Stadium.

The Apollos (5-1) took a 17-14 lead 9:50 left on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Gilbert to Jalin Marshall and a successful 2-point conversion, but Arizona (3-3) answered with a touchdown and 2-point conversion of its own to take a 22-17 lead with 5:21 remaining.

The Apollos moved the ball inside Arizona territory on its next possession, but Gilbert fumbled after being sacked and Arizona recovered.

Orlando did get a stop and got the ball back with 1:02 remaining at its own 18, and nearly pulled it out after driving all the way inside the Arizona 10-yard line.

But time eventually ran out before the Apollos could get another play off.

