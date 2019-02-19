Report: Investor helps new Alliance of American Football league make payroll

ORLANDO, Fla. - Less than two weeks after the debut of the Alliance of American Football league, financial problems caused Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon to step in and save the new league with a nine-figure investment, according to a report from The Athletic.

The AAF had just completed its first week as a new American football league when according to The Athletic's source, the NHL team owner made a $250 million investment to prevent the league from missing payroll. With his large investment Dundon will also become the league's new chairman.

"This was a terrific opportunity for Tom to expand his investment in the sports world," Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "The AAF is off to an exciting start as a league and was founded on some truly unique and groundbreaking concepts."

The inaugural games were considered a ratings success, according to CBS. Nielsen ratings show the first two AAF games that aired averaged more than 2.9 million viewers for the 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. time slot.

AAF owns and manages eight teams, including the Orlando Apollos, who are coached by Steve Spurrier.

A representative for the Orlando Apollos declined to comment for this story and said all statements on this matter will come from AAF officials.

Editor's note: News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh is an announcer for the Orlando Apollos.

