Former Florida Gator football player charged with murder in wife's death

Tony Joiner, a safety and captain of the Florida Gators football team from 2004-2007, was arrested for murder on Saturday in Florida.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Former University of Florida football player Earl Antonio "Tony" Joiner has been arrested on charges of killing his wife in a case dating to 2016, officials said.

Fort Myers police said in a statement that Joiner was arrested Saturday in Lake Wales on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Heyzel Obando. Her body was found in her apartment in February 2016.

Fort Myers police said investigators had worked closely with the state's attorney's office in a multi-agency effort.

Joiner was being held Sunday without bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Joiner was a former safety at Florida and won the BCS national championship in 2007, his junior year.

