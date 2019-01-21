Sports

FSU Recruiting deletes Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet

Photo shows King with FSU football glove on hand

In an attempt to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Florida State University’s football program may have missed the point of his legacy.

In a now-deleted tweet, @FSU_Recruiting tweeted an edited photo of King inside the team’s slogan, “Do Something,” along with King's quote, "If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way."

It might have been fine, but someone took the extra step of editing an FSU football glove on King’s raised hand.

The internet did not think the tweet was a good idea. Some called it disrespectful, and others recommended the person behind the tweet should “think about what you tweet.”

USA Today reports FSU Recruiting deleted the tweet about an hour after it was posted.
 

