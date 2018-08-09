Girl, 17, arrested in connection with theft at Scott Frost's home

Head coach Scott Frost of the UCF Knights looks on in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, Neb. - A 17-year-old girl who had a pair of shoes believed to have been stolen from the home of Nebraska and former UCF football coach Scott Frost has been arrested, police said.

Police said the girl was arrested Tuesday and investigators are searching for others who might have been involved.

Frost reported on July 29 that burglars had entered an unlocked garage door at the house, which is unoccupied while being renovated.

Officer Angela Sands said several pairs of athletic shoes, football helmets and artwork are still missing. Frost originally reported 14 championship rings from his time at three schools as a player and coach were also taken. The rings were later found in the garage.

Sands didn't say what led police to the girl, citing the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.