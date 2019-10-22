Golf legend Arnold Palmer to be honored with stamp

ORLANDO, Fla. - The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that it will recognize Arnold Palmer with a nationwide stamp in 2020.

Palmer will be honored for his positive impact and compelling story, rising from humble beginnings to become a globally revered champion, the USPS said.

"With drive and charisma, he helped transform a game once seen as a pastime for the elite into a sport enjoyed by the masses," the USPS said.

"To have my father celebrated in this way is a true honor," said Amy Saunders, Palmer's daughter and chairwoman of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. "It's something I think he would be proud of as both an individual and as an American, and it's a wonderful way to preserve his legacy."

The stamp features James Drake's action photograph of Palmer at the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

The Palmer stamp is being issued as a "forever" stamp, meaning that it will always be equal in value to the current First Class Mail price.

The USPS will announce the date and venue for the stamp at a later date.

Once dedicated, stamps can be purchased at a local post office location or online at usps.com/shop.



