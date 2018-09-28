Sorry matchmakers, Rickie is taken, but 2 other Ryder Cup players aren't!

Rickie Fowler of the United States and fiance Allison Stokke depart the opening ceremony for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The opening ceremony for the Ryder Cup never is considered exciting, but there is one intriguing part of the event every time it takes place: Seeing which players, if any, are unattached when coming to the ceremony.

In 2014, a lot of woman swooned on Twitter when U.S. golfer Rickie Fowler was seen attending the opening ceremony in Scotland without a date by his side.

The same was true in 2016, when after the U.S. won the Ryder Cup in Minnesota, a viral photo was posted that showed members of the U.S. team kissing their wives or girlfriends, but not Fowler.

At the 2016 @rydercup, @RickieFowler was single and it was plain for all to see during a celebratory photograph at Hazeltine. #RyderCup2018 https://t.co/4tlCFUdNN4 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 27, 2018

Well, that wasn’t the case for the opening ceremony for this year’s Ryder Cup on Thursday.

In attendance was Fowler’s fiancee, Allison Stokke, who saw Fowler pop the question to her in June.

However, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t some romantic intrigue from the ceremony.

This year’s "Fowler" for the American team is Bryson DeChambeau, the only U.S. player to not have a date by his side for the opening ceremony or Wednesday’s gala at the Palace of Versailles.

DeChambeau has reportedly been dating Instagram model Sophia Phalen Bertolami, but for whatever reason, she wasn’t there for the gala and opening ceremony.

Fowler told Golf World that “We can make fun of Bryson on this one or something.”

The European team also looks to have a “free agent.”

Thorbjorn Oleson, a Danish golfer, also attended the gala and opening ceremony alone.

Noticing that, the wives and girlfriends of the other European players surrounded him and took a photo with him in the middle.

While golf will be the primary focus this weekend in France, don’t be surprised if people try to play a game of “Love Connection” with DeChambeau and Oleson.

