Got moves? Orlando Magic announce tryouts for new dance teams

ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you have moves like Magic? If so, this could be your chance to land a spot on an NBA team's newest dance crew.

Officials with the Orlando Magic announced Monday that the team is adding three hip-hop dance teams to its live entertainment lineup ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The new performance team, which will be called "The 407," will be made up of men and women and will show off their moves at games and engage with the community in various other ways throughout the season, according to team officials.

“The new performance team will build on the 30-year tradition of the Magic Dancers and execute professional routines at Orlando Magic games, while making appearances and continuing our tradition of community service,” Entertainment Teams Manager Jeanine Klem-Thomas said.

Magic officials also announced two additional hip-hop teams: one that will be made up of boys and girls 12 years old and younger and another that will allow seniors age 55 and older to shake it.

Tryouts for all three teams will begin with an open call Aug. 10. Click here to register for your spot to audition.

Wondering what else is in store for the upcoming season's games? In addition to the new dance teams, entertainment at the games will include a stunt team, a rebranded drumline and an interactive hype squad, Magic officials said.

“On an annual basis we review and evaluate our live entertainment elements, and we are excited about a fresh approach to our game entertainment components,” Magic Senior Director of Live Entertainment and Production Geoff Krohmer said.

