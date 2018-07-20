Happy Birthday to former UCF Knights, the Griffin twins

Shaquem Griffin during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former University of Central Florida football players, twins, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin, celebrate their 23rd birthday Friday.

The twins, both of whom now play for the Seattle Seahawks, received several happy birthday tweets on Twitter, including one from the NFL.

Shaquill, who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2017, is a cornerback and started in 11 games last season. His twin, Shaquem, joined him when he was drafted by the Seahawks this year as a linebacker, following a standout 2017 season at UCF. He helped the team go undefeated and the Knights finished the year 13-0.

Shaquem, who lost his left hand at 4 years old due to a rare condition called amniotic band syndrome, wowed many at the NFL Combine a few months ago, where he ran a 4.38 40.​ He is the first one-handed player to be drafted in the NFL.

