Here's how to get tickets to the Daytona 500

A general view of fans prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Tickets for the 62nd annual Daytona 500, NASCAR's biggest race, will go on sale Friday.

Tickets for the 2020 edition of “The Great American Race,” which will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. Tickets start at $99.

Race officials said the Daytona 500 has sold out every year since 2016.

Denny Hamlin won this year's race.

Those wishing to attend “The Great American Race” in person should make their plans early to secure the best pricing:

Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-PITSHOP or visiting www.daytona500.com.

Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, Daytona 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race wristbands.

For all other DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, children 12 and under are $10 in reserved seating and free in general admission areas and in the UNOH Fanzone.

Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.

In addition to the “The Great American Race,” fans may purchase tickets and multi-day packages for the leading events of Daytona Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth. Tickets for the 58th Rolex 24 At Daytona, the most prestigious sports car race in North America and the season-opening event to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will go on sale at a later date.

