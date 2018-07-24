Here's the News 6 NFL TV schedule for 2018-19

*All times ET and are subject to change.
**Also, please note that News 6 is required by the NFL to air ALL Jacksonville Jaguars road games, and several weekends consist of a CBS "single header," which means News 6 can only air one game.
WEEK 1
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
TBA
WEEK 2
SUNDAY, SEPT. 16
Miami at NY Jets -- 1 p.m.
New England at Jacksonville -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 3
SUNDAY, SEPT. 23
Tennessee at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 4
SUNDAY, SEPT. 30
Miami at New England -- 1 p.m.
New Orleans at NY Giants -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 5
SUNDAY, OCT. 7
Jacksonville at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 6
SUNDAY, OCT. 14
TBA -- 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 7
SUNDAY, OCT. 21
Tennessee at LA Charges (in London) -- 9:30 a.m.
Houston at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 8
SUNDAY, OCT. 28
TBA
WEEK 9
SUNDAY, NOV. 4
NY Jets at Miami -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 10
SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.
Seattle at LA Rams -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 11
SUNDAY, NOV. 18
TBA
WEEK 12
THURSDAY, NOV. 22 (Thanksgiving Day)
Chicago at Detroit -- 12:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 25
Jacksonville at Buffalo -- 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 13
SUNDAY, DEC. 2
Indianapolis at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 14
SUNDAY, DEC. 9
New England at Miami -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 15
SUNDAY, DEC, 16
Miami at Minnesota -- 1 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 16
SUNDAY, DEC. 23
TBA -- 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 17
SUNDAY, DEC. 30
Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.
LA Chargers at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.
