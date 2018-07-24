Here's the News 6 NFL TV schedule for 2018-19

*All times ET and are subject to change.

**Also, please note that News 6 is required by the NFL to air ALL Jacksonville Jaguars road games, and several weekends consist of a CBS "single header," which means News 6 can only air one game.

WEEK 1

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

TBA

WEEK 2

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

Miami at NY Jets -- 1 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 3

SUNDAY, SEPT. 23

Tennessee at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 4

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

Miami at New England -- 1 p.m.

New Orleans at NY Giants -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 5

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

Jacksonville at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 6

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

TBA -- 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 7

SUNDAY, OCT. 21

Tennessee at LA Charges (in London) -- 9:30 a.m.

Houston at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 8

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

TBA

WEEK 9

SUNDAY, NOV. 4

NY Jets at Miami -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 10

SUNDAY, NOV. 11

Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.

Seattle at LA Rams -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 11

SUNDAY, NOV. 18

TBA

WEEK 12

THURSDAY, NOV. 22 (Thanksgiving Day)

Chicago at Detroit -- 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 25

Jacksonville at Buffalo -- 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 13

SUNDAY, DEC. 2

Indianapolis at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 14

SUNDAY, DEC. 9

New England at Miami -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 15

SUNDAY, DEC, 16

Miami at Minnesota -- 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 16

SUNDAY, DEC. 23

TBA -- 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 17

SUNDAY, DEC. 30

Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.

LA Chargers at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.

