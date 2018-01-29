Miracle! High school basketball player becomes hero with buzzer-beater

EVANSTON, Ill. - A high school freshman is getting national attention for his nearly full-court shot that won the game for his team.

The big moment for Blake Peters came Friday night, with his Evanston Township Wildkits trailing Maine South, 44-42. Peters grabbed the rebound after a missed free throw and heaved a desperation overhand shot across the court.

Nothing but net.

The team's players, coaches and cheerleaders mobbed Peters in the moment following his winning shot. Since then, the video has gained national attention, with several major outlets sharing the incredible footage.

