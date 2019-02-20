Everblades snap Solar Bears 3-game win streak

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (25-19-3-0) saw their three-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Florida Everblades (34-11-5-0) in a 5-2 loss on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades established a three-goal lead in the first period with goals from Kyle Platzer (2:22), John McCarron (11:46) and Blake Winiecki (18:28).

The scoring binge for the opposition prompted Orlando to replace starter Martin Ouellette with Corbin Boes for the beginning of the second period, but the change in goal did not deter the Everblades, as Florida added goals from Cliff Pu (4:29) and Tommy Thompson (12:46).

The Solar Bears finally solved Jamie Phillips in the third period, as Mathieu Foget scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 15:57 for his 14th of the season.

Akim Aliu then netted his first of the season for Orlando at 19:47 after he carried the puck into the offensive zone but was knocked down in the slot. After Alex Schoenborn fired the loose puck into the pads of Phillips, Aliu got to his feet and buried the rebound.

Ouellette took the loss with 13 saves on 16 shots against, while Boes turned aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced in relief; Phillips picked up the win with 28 stops on 30 shots for Florida.

THREE STARS

1) Cliff Pu – FLA

2) Kyle Platzer– FLA

3) John McCarron – FLA



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.