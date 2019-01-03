Flurry of goals not enough as Solar Bears lose to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - One night after picking up a 4-3 overtime win on home ice against their division rivals, the Orlando Solar Bears (14-11-3-0) scored three goals in a 53-second span in the third period to take a 5-3 lead, but it was not enough to power Orlando to a second straight victory as the Florida Everblades (18-6-5-0) rallied and completed the comeback to deal Orlando a 6-5 overtime loss on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

Cody Donaghey scored his first of two goals in the game just three minutes into the opening period to give Orlando a 1-0 lead after Chris LeBlanc won a faceoff back to the blue line, and Donaghey fired the puck past a screened Jeremy Helvig for his fifth of the season.

The Everblades reeled off three straight goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, as Zach Nastasiuk (11:32) converted on the power play and Derek Sheppard (15:12) and Matt Finn (15:55) found twine to put the home team up by two.

Late in the frame, Ryan Lough pulled the Solar Bears back to within a goal of Florida during a delayed penalty against the Everblades, as Lough wheeled to the top of the offensive zone and beat Helvig from the high slot at 18:09.

Donaghey started Orlando’s third-period scoring binge during a 4-on-3 man advantage with a one-timer from the left circle at 4:05.

Mike Monfredo netted his third of the season at 4:34 to give the Solar Bears a 4-3 lead when the defenseman crept up through the left circle and redirected a centering feed from Mitch Hults from along the right wall.

LeBlanc made it 5-3 when he received a stretch pass from Donaghey at center ice and broke in alone on Helvig and buried his fourth of the season at 4:58. The three-goal run in 53 seconds for Orlando was three seconds shy of the fastest three goals in team history, set on Jan. 18, 2014 at Florida in a 6-5 regulation loss.

Sheppard halved Orlando’s lead with his second of the night at 12:29 when his shot from the high slot struck the crossbar and deflected past Corbin Boes at 12:29 to cut the Solar Bears lead to 5-4.

The Everblades then tied the game at 5-5 with Helvig pulled for an extra attacker and Michael Brodzinski in the penalty box for Orlando, as John McCarron collected a blocked shot and shelved the puck past Boes at 18:32 to force overtime for the second straight evening between both clubs.

Justin Auger completed Florida’s comeback at the 3:17 mark of the extra period as Logan Roe dished the puck to Auger in the high slot and the forward wristed a shot past a screened Boes to secure the additional point for the Everblades.

Boes took the overtime loss with a season-high 39 saves on 45 shots against; Helvig earned the win with a 16-save performance on 21 shots against.

NOTABLES

• Orlando leads the regular season series with a 3-1-1-0 record against Florida.

• Despite the overtime loss, the Solar Bears maintain a four-game point road point streak (3-0-1-0) heading into their next game on Thursday, Dec. 27 at Jacksonville.

• Hults led the Solar Bears with five shots on goal; his assist on Monfredo’s goal gives the forward a three-game point streak (3g-1a).

• LeBlanc finished the evening with a goal and an assist for his second consecutive two-point outing.

THREE STARS

1) Derek Sheppard – FLA

2) Matt Finn – FLA

3) Justin Auger – FLA



