Goalie Clint Windsor returning to Solar Bears

iStock/francisblack

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with rookie goaltender Clint Windsor for the 2019-20 season. Windsor is currently attending development camp with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando’s NHL affiliate, taking place this week at the Ice Sports Forum in Brandon.

“Clint is a big goalie with a ton of athleticism and range,” Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. “Last season he showed he was a team-first guy who was able to seize his opportunity, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for us for the coming year.”

Windsor, 25, returns for his second season with the Solar Bears after originally signing with Orlando on Jan. 15. In eight appearances with Orlando, Windsor posted a 4-2-1 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926, helping the team clinch its third consecutive postseason appearance. Had Windsor played enough minutes to qualify, Windsor would have placed seventh in the ECHL in GAA and third in save percentage.

Windsor began the season with the Herlev Eagles of Denmark’s Metal Ligaen, where he appeared in 10 games and sported a 3.42 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage.

“It was a no-brainer to come back to the Solar Bears for another season,” Windsor said. “After talking with the coaching staff, I’m excited for the direction the organization is heading in.”

Windsor previously played for Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, where the 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder appeared in 76 career games, going 35-35-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts. During the 2017-18 campaign, Windsor led all U Sports goalies with a .930 save percentage. He also was named Goaltender of the Year for the Ontario University Athletics conference.

The native of Hamilton, Ontario also played major junior hockey for the Ottawa 67’s, Mississauga Steelheads, Saginaw Spirit and Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Windsor went 26-49-10 with a 4.24 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout in 100 total OHL contests.



