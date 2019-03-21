Idaho dismisses Orlando 4-1

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cody Donaghey scored the lone goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (34-22-4-1) in a 4-1 loss to the Idaho Steelheads (36-22-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den.

Idaho opened the scoring with goals in the first period from Henrik Samuelsson at 4:33 and a shorthanded marker from Will Merchant at 10:38.

Donaghey one-timed a feed from Chris LeBlanc past Tomas Sholl at 13:34 to get Orlando on the board.

Idaho added two more goals in the second frame as Elgin Pearce tallied another shorthanded goal at 5:49 and Steven McParland found twine on the man advantage at 16:28.

Connor Ingram took the loss with 21 saves on 25 shots against; Sholl picked up the victory for Idaho with 36 stops on 37 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Tomas Sholl – IDH

2) Will Merchant – IDH

3) Henrik Samuelsson – IDH

NOTABLES:

• Orlando’s magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs remains at six points.

• Troy Bourke had the secondary assist on Donaghey’s goal, extending his point streak to five games (3g-9a).

• Donaghey’s goal extended his point streak to four games (2g-4a).



