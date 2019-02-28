Late eruption powers Solar Bears past Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - Trevor Olson led the way with three points (1g-2a) and the Orlando Solar Bears (30-19-4-0) scored four third-period goals en route to a 6-2 victory over the Florida Everblades (37-14-5-0) on Wednesday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. The win extended Orlando’s point streak at home to a season-high nine games (8-0-1-0), and gave the Solar Bears their best-ever month of February on home ice, as the club earned 15 of a possible 16 points (.938).

John McCarron opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal that came on a partial breakaway, as McCarron forced the play out of his own zone before making his way into the Orlando end and beating Corbin Boes at 15:14.

The Solar Bears drew level a few minutes later during a 5-on-3 power play, as Michael Brodzinski sent a breakout pass from the left wing faceoff dot all the way up to the attacking blue line, where Trevor Olson received the pass and beat Jeremy Helvig with his own rebound at 18:08 for his 13th of the season.

The Everblades pulled ahead at 6:17 of the second period when Michael Neville chipped a rebound behind Boes to make it 2-1 for the visitors.

Zach Frye evened the score at 2-2 when he received a drop-pass from Olson and blasted a shot past Helvig at 8:31 for his third of the season.

The score remained tied entering the third period, but Orlando continued its run when Olson set up Dylan Fitze at the left circle and Fitze buried his ninth of the season at the 1:58 mark to give the Solar Bears their first lead of the night.

Otto Somppi made it 4-2 at 3:29 when Alex Schoenborn’s wrap-around attempt rolled through Helvig’s crease and Somppi snapped a shot into the net for his fourth of the season.

Cody Donaghey increased Orlando’s lead to three goals at 6:48 when he knocked in a rebound from Brodzinski at the side of the net for his 12th of the season.

Mathieu Foget completed the scoring outburst with an empty-net tally at 18:24 for his 15th goal of the season.

Boes turned aside 26 of 28 shots that he faced to earn the victory, and also earned his first pro point with an assist on Olson’s goal; Helvig took the loss with 35 stops on 40 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Trevor Olson – ORL

2) Dylan Fitze – ORL

3) Corbin Boes – ORL

NOTABLES:

• The Solar Bears now lead the regular season series with Florida with a 4-2-1-0 record.

• Orlando’s 7-0-1-0 record on home ice matched the club’s previous best home win total in the month of February, originally set during the 2012-13 season (7-4-0-0, 14 points, .636 win percentage). The Solar Bears finished the month of February with a 9-2-1-0 overall record, good for 19 of 24 points (.792).

• Olson’s three-point performance extended his point streak to six games (6g-3a). He has also scored at least a goal in four straight games (5g).

• Somppi has recorded at least a point in each of his six games while being assigned to Orlando (4g-5a).

• Schoenborn’s assist on Somppi’s goal gives the forward a three-game point streak (1g-4a). Schoenborn also led the Solar Bears in scoring in the month of February with 13 points (5g-8a) in 12 games.



