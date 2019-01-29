Norfolk skates past Orlando

NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-15-3-0) received goals from Jonne Tammela and Mitch Hults but ultimately opened this week’s three-game set against Norfolk Admirals (15-18-2-2) with a 5-2 loss on Wednesday night at the Norfolk Scope.

Both teams played through a scoreless first period, with Charlie Millen making seven saves for Orlando.

The game was delayed for several moments at the 3:19 mark of the second period following a hit by Myles McGurty on Norfolk’s John Gustafsson along the boards in the neutral zone that necessitated Gustafsson’s removal from the ice by stretcher.

The Admirals struck first not long after play resumed when Ben Duffy made it 1-0 in favor of the home team at 4:31.

Tammela answered for the Solar Bears at 9:45 as he deked to the inside of a Norfolk defender before snapping a shot past Merrick Madsen for his seventh of the season.

Connor Hurley put the Admirals ahead 2-1 at 12:37.

Shortly after a penalty to the Solar Bears ended at the start of the third period, Darik Angeli made it 3-1 for Norfolk, and Duffy tacked on his second goal of the evening at 12:50 to make it 4-1.

Hults pulled Orlando back to within two goals with his fifth of the season at 14:08 after Mathieu Foget found Hults in the slot, but Don Olivieri sealed the game for Norfolk with an empty-net tally at 19:30.

Millen took the loss with 18 saves on 22 shots against; Madsen earned the victory for Norfolk with 39 stops on 41 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Ben Duffy – NOR

2) Merrick Madsen – NOR

3) Connor Hurley – NOR



