Orlando edges the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

ORLANDO, Fla. - Alex Schoenborn enjoyed a three-point afternoon (1g-2a) to help lift the Orlando Solar Bears (29-19-4-0) to a 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-33-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. The win completed a two-game weekend sweep against the Swamp Rabbits and extends Orlando’s point streak at home to a season-high eight games (7-0-1-0).

Dylan Vander Esch opened the scoring with a deflection goal for Greenville at 6:57 of the first period after tipping a shot from Adam Larkin past Martin Ouellette.

The Solar Bears tied the score in the second period when Otto Somppi gained possession of the puck from the side of the Greenville net and stuffed the puck past Garret Bartus at 14:39 for his third goal of the season.

Schoenborn made it 2-1 for Orlando at 17:01 when he snapped a behind-the-net feed from Somppi over the glove of Bartus for his eighth goal of the season.

Trevor Olson netted the eventual game-winning score when his centering attempt from the left corner deflected off the stick of Greenville’s Will Merchant and into the net at 15:38 for Olson’s 12th of the season.

The Swamp Rabbits attempted to rally late in regulation with Bartus pulled for an extra attacker, as Austen Brassard brought the visitors back to within one at 18:49, but the Solar Bears tightened up defensively the rest of the way to secure the one-goal victory.

Ouellette turned aside 29 of 31 shots that he faced to earn the victory; Bartus took the loss with 32 stops on 35 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Alex Schoenborn – ORL

2) Martin Ouellette – ORL

3) Otto Somppi – ORL

NOTABLES:

• The Solar Bears now hold a 4-2-1-0 record this season against Greenville.

• Orlando is 20-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

• Ouellette earned his 18th win of the season in the victory, moving the goaltender past John Curry (2012-13) for the fifth-most wins in a single season by a Solar Bears netminder.

• Olson’s game-winning tally extends his point streak to five games (5g-1a).

• Jackon Playfair assisted on Somppi’s goal, extending the rookie’s point streak to five games (4g-3a) since beginning his pro career.

• Somppi recorded two points on the afternoon (1g-1a) and has recorded at least a point in each of his five games while being assigned to Orlando (3g-5a).



