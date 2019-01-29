Orlando powers past South Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. - Trevor Olson scored twice and the Orlando Solar Bears (17-14-3-0) scored a season-high three power-play goals en route to a 4-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (20-14-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

After Mike Monfredo fired the puck into the Stingrays zone from the left side of the red line, South Carolina goaltender Gordon Defiel coughed the puck up to Olson in the trapezoid, and the forward tucked the puck into the open net at the left post just 1:32 into the first period. The goal was Olson’s fourth of the season.

Olson then redirected a point shot from Michael Brodzinski on the power play at 13:44 for his second of the afternoon.

Orlando carried a 2-0 lead into the third period after Charlie Millen made 15 saves in the middle frame for the home team.

The Stingrays cut the lead in half when Andrew Cherniwchan scored a shorthanded goal at 6:01.

The Solar Bears remained on the man advantage, and while the Stingrays played with an additional delayed penalty, Cody Donaghey netted a power-play goal by knocking in a Mitch Hults rebound.

Mathieu Foget then buried a pass from Donaghey on the ensuing match penalty to South Carolina’s Jonathan MacLeod to give Orlando a 4-1 lead at the 10:29 mark.

Millen finished the afternoon with 38 saves on 39 shots against for his first victory since joining the Solar Bears; Defiel took the loss with 46 stops on 50 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Charlie Millen – ORL

2) Trevor Olson – ORL

3) Cody Donaghey – ORL

NOTABLES

• The Solar Bears went 3-for-4 with the man advantage and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

• Olson led the Solar Bears with seven shots on goal.

• Brodzinski recorded two assists for the afternoon.

• Hults also had a two-assist afternoon.

• Foget fished the day with a goal and an assist, giving him a four-game point streak (2g-3a).

• Donaghey’s goal gives him a two-game goal-scoring streak (2g).



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.