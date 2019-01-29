Orlando rallies for OT win against Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - Despite playing with only 14 skaters and facing a 2-0 deficit after the first period, the Orlando Solar Bears (21-17-3-0) rallied to force overtime and Tayler Thompson lifted Orlando to a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators (13-19-6-1) on Saturday night at Infinite Energy Arena.

Avery Peterson opened the scoring for the Gladiators just 2:52 into the contest with a power-play goal that beat Martin Ouellette.

Filip Pyrochta then extended Atlanta’s lead to two goals at 9:19.

Trevor Olson got Orlando on the board at 12:39 of the second period with a power-play goal when he knocked in a loose puck past Sean Bonar for his seventh goal of the season.

Colby McAuley evened the score at 8:18 of the third period after he scooped up a feed from Jonne Tammela in the slot and slipped the puck past Bonar for his seventh of the season.

After 60 minutes of regulation, the game remained tied, ensuring Orlando would earn at least a point from the game. It was the 10th game that had been extended to overtime this season for the Solar Bears.

In overtime, Ouellette came up big with a breakaway save on Gladiators sniper Nick Bligh to keep the score tied 2-2.

Thompson netted the winner at 2:13 of the extra frame when he collected the puck off the right half-boards and circled back into the slot before stuffing the puck past Bonar.

Ouellette picked up the victory with 32 saves on 34 shots against; Bonar took the overtime loss with 21 stops on 24 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Tayler Thompson – ORL

2) Matt Lane – ATL

3) Martin Ouellette – ORL

NOTABLES

• Orlando is now 4-1-0-0 against Atlanta this season, and is tied with Idaho for the league lead with six wins in overtime.

• McAuley’s goal gives the forward a five-game point streak (3g-3a).

• Tammela’s assist on McAuley’s goal extended his point streak to three games (3g-4a).

• Michael Brodzinski finished the night with two assists for Orlando.



