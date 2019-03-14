Orlando takes shootout win versus Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland - Troy Bourke recorded a three-point game for the second consecutive day and netted the shootout-winner to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (33-21-4-0) to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Newfoundland Growlers (39-17-4-1) on Sunday afternoon at Mile One Centre.

The Growlers took an initial 1-0 lead at 6:49 of the first period when Josh Kestner squeaked the puck past Connor Ingram.

Colby McAuley tied the game with just 7.5 seconds left in the frame when the Growlers failed to clear their zone. Cody Donaghey kept the puck in at the right point and found Bourke, who carried the puck to the left side of the Newfoundland net before sending a pass back to McAuley, who buried his 11th of the season at 19:52 to draw Orlando even.

Zach Frye then gave Orlando a 2-1 lead at 1:58 of the second period when he fired a wrist shot from the left point during a 4-on-3 man advantage and beat Michael Garteig for his fourth of the season.

Bourke added a second power-play goal for the Solar Bears at 7:21 when he cut into the slot from the right circle and snapped a shot that squeaked through the pads of Garteig for his eighth goal of the season.

The Growlers attempted to rally in the third period when Brady Ferguson jammed a rebound past Ingram at 15:21 during a 4-on-4 sequence, and Kestner converted on a power play at 16:49 to level the score at 3-3.

The game would eventually head to overtime after Ingram made several critical stops on Newfoundland in the dying moments of regulation, but neither team would score in the five-minute sudden-death session.

After each team failed to score in the first round, the Solar Bears had an answer for each Growlers goal in the second and third rounds. In the fourth round, Newfoundland’s Giorgio Estephan shot the puck wide of the net, and Bourke would seal the win for Orlando as he carried the puck into the slot before roofing a backhand over Garteig.

Ingram picked up the shootout victory for Orlando by turning aside 40 shots while facing 43; Garteig took the loss with 18 stops on 21 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Josh Kestner – NFL

2) Troy Bourke – ORL

3) Connor Ingram – ORL

NOTABLES:

• Orlando won the regular season series against the Growlers with a 3-2-0-0 record in head-to-head competition.

• The Solar Bears are now 23-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

• Bourke has six points (1g-5a) over his last two games.

• McAuley has four goals over his last two games.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.