Pedersen's 5-point game leads Solar Bears to win

ESTERO, Fla. - Brent Pedersen tied a club record with a five-point (2g-3a) performance and the Orlando Solar Bears (31-19-4-0) rolled to a 7-2 victory over the Florida Everblades (37-15-5-0) on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

The first period was a scoreless affair, while the Solar Bears kept the Everblades at bay thanks to a 2-on-0 breakaway save by Clint Windsor on Nathan Perkovich shortly after Perkovich had exited the penalty box at the 18:41 mark.

Otto Somppi gave the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead with a spectacular highlight-reel goal at the 3:22 mark of the second period. The forward skated behind the Florida net and elevated the puck on his stick blade before he tucked the puck underneath the crossbar at the left post for his fifth of the season. The goal earned the distinction as the No. 1 play of the night on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Pedersen made it 2-0 when he teamed up with Trevor Olson and knocked in Olson’s rebound for his eighth of the season at 13:10.

Pedersen struck again on the power play when he parked himself in front of the net and deflected Mathieu Foget’s shot at the right circle past Jamie Phillips to make it 3-0.

Florida got on the board in the third period when Michael Neville jammed the puck past Windsor during a scramble in the Orlando crease at 4:09.

Dylan Fitze restored Orlando’s three-goal edge to make it 4-1 at 6:16 when Troy Bourke’s initial shot squeaked through the pads of Phillips and Fitze buried the loose puck for his 10th of the season.

Somppi netted his second of the contest at 13:54 on the man advantage when Fitze sent a pass from the trapezoid to Somppi at the left circle, and the forward roofed a shot past Phillips to make it 5-1.

The Everblades struck again on the power play at 13:54 when Ernie Hartlieb scored off the rush with a snapshot from the slot for his first pro goal since the 2013-13 season, as Florida’s all-time games played leader had come out of retirement and signed with the club earlier in the day.

Olson answered with a power-play goal for Orlando at 16:37 when a shot from Bourke rebounded off the pads of Phillips and Olson buried his 14th of the season to make it 6-2.

Bourke capped the scoring with his seventh of the season for Orlando at 19:08 when he flipped a pass back to Matthew Spencer, and the defenseman attempted a shot on the Florida goal. Although Spencer’s shot was blocked, Bourke scooped up the puck and backhanded it past the reach of Phillips for the strike.

Windsor picked up the win with 29 saves on 31 shots against; Phillips took the loss with 21 stops on 28 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Brent Pedersen – ORL

2) Otto Somppi – ORL

3) Ernie Hartlieb – ORL

NOTABLES:

• The Solar Bears now lead the regular season series with Florida with a 5-2-1-0 record.

• Orlando went 3-for-6 on the man advantage, matching its best output on the power play this season.

• Pedersen’s five-point performance matched the club mark for points in a single-game. The rookie joins Max Novak (March 17, 2018 at Florida), Joshua Winquist (Dec. 29, 2017 vs. Florida) and Michael Neal (Jan. 17, 2013 vs. Wheeling) as the fourth player in team history to achieve the feat.

• Olson’s two-point performance extended his point streak to seven games (7g-4a). His goal also extended his goal streak to five straight games (6g), matching the club mark originally set by Ryan Cruthers during the 2012-13 season and matched by Brenden Miller during the 2016-17 campaign.

• Somppi has recorded at least a point in each of his seven games while he has been assigned to Orlando (6g-5a).



