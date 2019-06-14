Solar Bears add defenseman to complete trade

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have acquired the rights to defenseman Ryan Obuchowski from the Toledo Walleye, the team announced Friday.

The acquisition of Obuchowski completes the future considerations portion of the Dec. 22 deal with Toledo that saw Orlando send forward Justin Kea to the Walleye in exchange for two future considerations, one of which was completed on Dec. 26 when the Solar Bears gained rookie defenseman Kevin Lohan.

Obuchowski, 27, skated in 69 regular season games with the Walleye during the 2018-19 campaign, logging 18 points and 42 penalty minutes. He then added six points and six penalty minutes in 24 playoff contests as he helped the Walleye reach the Kelly Cup Finals, where the club ultimately fell in six games to the Newfoundland Growlers.

In 210 career professional games with the Walleye and Missouri Mavericks, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defender has picked up 69 points and 123 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the West Bloomfield, Michigan, native played collegiate hockey for Yale University, where he skated in 134 career games for the Bulldogs program, collecting 52 points and 60 penalty minutes. As a freshman during the 2012-13 season, Obuchowski helped Yale capture its first Frozen Four championship.

Obuchowksi also played junior hockey for two seasons with the Indiana Ice of the United States Hockey League.



