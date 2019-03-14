Solar Bears doubled up by Everblades

The Orlando Solar Bears (31-20-4-0) saw their season-high nine-game home point streak come to an end following a 4-2 loss to the Florida Everblades (38-15-5-0) on Saturday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Nathan Perkovich opened the scoring for the visitors when he snapped a shot from the left circle over the blocker of Corbin Boes at the 3:32 mark of the first period.

The Solar Bears equalized at 14:46 when Trevor Olson knocked down a shot by Zach Frye from the high slot, and Mathieu Foget pounced on the loose puck at the side of the net and stuffed it past Jeremy Helvig for his 16th goal of the season.

Brent Pedersen pulled Orlando ahead with a power-play goal at the 4:19 mark of the second period after Troy Bourke fed Pedersen for a one-timer in the slot, and the rookie hammered a shot past the glove of Helvig to make it 2-1.

Blake Winiecki netted a power-play goal for Florida at 9:59 to even the score at 2-2 during a scramble in front of the net that resulted in Winiecki kicking the puck back to his stick and stuffing it past Boes.

The Everblades re-took the lead at 14:15 when Derek Sheppard squeaked a shot through the arm of Boes during a shorthanded sequence for the visitors.

Perkovich tallied another power-play goal for the Everblades just 1:06 into the third period to max out the scoring at 4-2 in favor of Florida.

Patrik Bajkov was awarded a penalty shot for Florida at 1:40 after Michael Neville was hauled down on a breakaway, but Boes prevented Bajkov from widening the Everblades’ lead as the goalie out-waited Bajkov, forcing the forward to shoot over the net.

Although the Solar Bears pulled Boes for an extra skater with over a minute left in regulation, Orlando was unable to generate an additional goal to close the gap.

Boes took the loss with a season-high 44-save effort on 48 shots against; Helvig picked up the win with 20 stops on 22 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Nathan Perkovich – FLA

2) Derek Sheppard – FLA

3) Steven Lorentz – FLA

NOTABLES:

• The loss was Orlando’s first defeat in regulation on home ice since Jan. 5, a 2-1 loss to South Carolina. Orlando’s home point streak ends tonight after the team went 8-0-1-0 from Jan. 6 through Feb. 27 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. In that time, the Solar Bears have moved up from fourth place in the South Division to second place, with a two-point lead on third place Jacksonville, with three games in hand.

• The Solar Bears still maintain the lead in the regular season series with Florida, as Orlando holds a 5-3-1-0 record against the Everblades with three games remaining in the series.

• Olson’s assist on Foget’s goal extended his point streak to eight games (7g-5a).



