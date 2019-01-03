Solar Bears melt Icemen in Jacksonville

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jonne Tammela scored three goals and the Orlando Solar Bears (15-11-3-0) rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period for a 4-3 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (17-12-1-0) on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Icemen struck first at 6:22 of the first period when Christophe Lalancette netted a power-play goal for Jacksonville.

Garret Ladd extended Jacksonville’s lead to two goals when he beat Corbin Boes at the 12:21 mark.

Tammela got Orlando on the board when he teamed up with Corey Kalk and jammed a rebound past Mikhail Berdin at 18:53 to cut the Icemen lead in half with his fourth of the season.

After a scoreless second period, Tammela tied it at 2-2 at 3:14 of the third period after Cody Donaghey found Tammela at the right circle. Tammela crept around a Jacksonville defender and tucked the puck inside the left post.

Mike Robinson gave Orlando its first lead of the night to make it 3-2 with his first professional goal. The puck glanced off the rookie forward and deflected into the crease as an off-balance Berdin attempted to cover the puck but fell back into his own net with the puck in his glove at 8:12.

The Icemen pulled even at 3-3 at 10:49 when Maxime Fortier backhanded a rebound past a sprawled Boes.

Tammela completed his hat trick and netted the game-winner at 14:49 when Michael Brodzinski floated a pass into the slot from the left corner, and Tammela corralled the puck out of the air before snapping it past Berdin to make it 4-3.

Boes picked up the win with 33 saves on 36 shots against; Berdin took the loss with 22 stops on 26 shots against.

NOTABLES

• Orlando leads the regular season series with a 3-1-0-0 record against Jacksonville.

• The win pushes the Solar Bears to a five-game road point streak (4-0-1-0) dating back to Nov. 18. The point streak matches a previous season-high of 4-0-1-0 on the road from Oct. 20-Nov. 10.

• Chris LeBlanc recorded an assist in the win – his 100thcareer pro game – extending his point streak to three games (1g-4a).

• Mathieu Foget also tallied an assist, extending his assist streak to three games (4a).

• Corey Kalk led the Solar Bears with seven shots on goal and added an assist in his return to the lineup.

THREE STARS

1) Mike Robinson – ORL

2) Chris LeBlanc – ORL

3) Corbin Boes – ORL



