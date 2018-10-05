Solar Bears open preseason by shutting out South Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (1-0-0-0) opened the 2018 preseason with a 3-0 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (0-1-0-0) on Thursday at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den.

The teams played through nearly two periods of scoreless action before Ryan Siiro netted what would stand up as the eventual game-winner, as the forward received a feed from Brent Pedersen and stuffed a shot past Adam Morrison at the 18:14 mark of the middle frame.

Christophe Lalancette struck for Orlando at 3:56 of the third period as he fired a wrist shot from the right circle through the legs of Morrison to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Pedersen capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:46.

Ouellette picked up the victory and shutout with a 25-save performance; Morrison took the loss with 26 stops.

NOTABLES

Pedersen (1g-1a), Lalancette (1g-1a) and Alexandre Ranger (2a) each recorded two points to lead Orlando.

Ouellette earned the secondary assist on Siiro’s goal.

Orlando resumes play tomorrow when the team travels to Estero for a 7:30 p.m. clash with the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena.

THREE STARS

Martin Ouellette – ORL Ryan Siiro – ORL Christophe Lalancette – ORL



