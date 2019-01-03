Solar Bears rally falls short against Atlanta

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (13-10-2-0) attempted to rally from a 2-0 deficit in the third period but ultimately fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (17-11-0-0) by a final score of 5-2 on Monday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Both teams played through a scoreless first period, as Martin Ouellette made eight stops in net for the Solar Bears.

Matt Pohlkamp opened the scoring with a power-play goal for South Carolina at the 7:21 mark of the second period when he banked a shot past Ouellette inside the left post.

Andrew Cherniwchan extended the lead for the visitors to two goals when he fired a shot from the right circle that beat Ouellette to the far side at 16:25.

South Carolina’s Joey Leach was ejected for boarding Orlando’s Corey Kalk late in the frame, setting up a 5-on-3 power play for the Solar Bears in the third period once Andrew Cherniwchan was whistled for tripping 33 seconds into the final stanza. On the ensuing two-man advantage, Michael Brodzinski found the back of the net with a shot that beat a screened Angus Redmond exactly two minutes into the third to give the blueliner his fifth of the season.

Cherniwchan netted another goal to restore the two-goal edge for South Carolina at 7:22, but Mathieu Foget brought Orlando back to within a goal at 11:44 as he redirected a feed from Chris LeBlanc past Redmond for his eighth of the season.

Orlando attempted to equalize the score by pulling Ouellette late in the game, but the Stingrays struck with empty-net tallies from Cameron Askew (18:10) and Shane Eiserman (19:43) to put the game away.

Ouellette took the loss with 21 saves on 24 shots against; Redmond earned the victory with 29 stops on 31 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Andrew Cherniwchan – SC

2) Jonathan Charbonneau – SC

3) Angus Redmond – SC

