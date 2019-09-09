Solar Bears sign Pierre-Luc Mercier

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Pierre-Luc Mercier for the 2019-20 season.

"Pierre-Luc is going to bring a dynamic skillset to our roster," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's a player who loves to set up his teammates, but he's also strong on the puck in all three zones and possesses a good shot."

Mercier, 26, joins Orlando after splitting the 2018-19 campaign between the Rapid City Rush and Manchester Monarchs, posting totals of 47 points (13g-34a) and 39 penalty minutes in 66 combined games. His 227 total shots placed him 12th in the ECHL. Mercier also led the Monarchs in postseason scoring, adding 12 points (5g-7a) in 11 playoff contests to help Manchester reach the North Division Finals.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to play in Orlando," Mercier said. "This summer I actively looked for a team that I feel can contend for a Kelly Cup, and I'm ready for the challenge of a new season."

In 134 career ECHL games with Manchester, Rapid City and the Adirondack Thunder, the 6-foot-1, 179-pound forward has accumulated 89 points (30g-59a) and 73 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Verdun, Québec native played college hockey at Bowling Green State University, where he tallied 76 points (22g-54a) and 105 penalty minutes in 157 games for the Falcons program.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.