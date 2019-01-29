South Carolina stings Solar Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (19-16-3-0) dropped the opener to their weekend series with the South Carolina Stingrays (21-16-2-0) by a 4-1 score on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Both teams received quality scoring chances in the first period, but the Stingrays struck first late in the frame when Tad Kozun redirected a shot by Vinny Muto in the slot past Corbin Boes at the 18:10 mark.

Kozun scored again early in the second period to make it 2-0 at the 3:14 mark.

Matt Pohlkamp extended South Carolina’s lead three goals at 7:59 with a breakaway following a stretch pass from Kevin McKernan, prompting the Solar Bears to replace Boes with Clint Windsor, who in doing so, made his ECHL debut.

Orlando had two breakaway scoring chances in the second period, but both Mathieu Foget and Mike Monfredo were unable to get one past Angus Redmond.

Colby McAuley finally solved Redmond at 16:56 of the third period with a blast from the high slot for his fifth of the season after a Stingrays turnover, making the score 3-1.

Orlando pulled Windsor for an extra skater in an attempt to close the gap, but Cameron Askew put the game away with an empty-net tally at 18:03 to cap the scoring.

Boes took the loss with 11 saves on 14 shots against while Windsor stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief; Redmond picked up the victory for the Stingrays with 38 saves on 39 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Tad Kozun – SC

2) Angus Redmond – SC

3) Cameron Askew – SC



