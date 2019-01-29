South Carolina topples Orlando

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (20-17-3-0) kept pace with the South Carolina Stingrays (22-17-2-0) through two periods of play, but a pair of goals late in the third frame dealt Orlando a 5-3 loss on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum in the final match for the Solar Bears before the All-Star break.

Grant Besse opened the scoring with a shorthanded tally at 4:58 of the first period as he drove wide on the net before cutting to the inside and backhanded a shot through the legs of Corbin Boes.

Jonne Tammela evened the score at 8:04 for his 10th of the season following a face-off win by Colby McAuley in the offensive zone. Alex Schoenborn tapped the puck into the slot and Tammela hammered home the tying score past Angus Redmond to make it 1-1.

Kevin McKernan redirected a Matt Pohlkamp shot past Boes at 11:06 to give the Stingrays a 2-1 edge.

Tammela helped tie the score again when he stole the puck from Jordan Samuels-Thomas at the Stingrays blue line and raced into the offensive zone with Mathieu Foget on a 2-on-0 shorthandedand breakaway. Tammela weaved with his linemate and set up Foget at the right side of the net for an easy tap-in past Redmond to bring the score even at 2-2 at 13:03.

Tim Davison made it 3-2 for the Stingrays at 12:17 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left point that fluttered past a screened Boes for a power-play goal.

The Solar Bears drew level less than a minute later after forcing a turnover in the offensive zone, and Chris LeBlanc sent a pass from the left circle through a defenseman’s skates to Tammela, who fired home his second of the afternoon at 13:13.

Boes kept the score tied at 4:07 of the third period when Jordan Samuels-Thomas was awarded a penalty shot for South Carolina. The goaltender made a stick save to foil Samuels-Thomas’ attempt from inside the right circle.

Josh Gratton pulled the Stingrays ahead for good when he deflected a shot from Tad Kozun past Boes at 16:40, and added another tally during a 5-on-3 man advantage to cap the scoring.

Boes took the loss with 27 saves on 32 shots against; Redmond earned the victory for South Carolina with 39 stops on 42 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Angus Redmond – SC

2) Josh Gratton – SC

3) Jonne Tammela – ORL

NOTABLES

• Tammela had his second consecutive three-point game and led Orlando for the week with six points (3g-3a) in three games.

• McAuley’s assist on Tammela’s first goal gives the forward a four-game point streak (2g-3a).

• Mike Monfredo assisted on Tammela’s second goal, giving the defenseman a two-game assist streak.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.