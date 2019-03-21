Steelheads rout Solar Bears in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (34-23-4-1) closed out their three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads (37-22-3-2) with a 7-2 loss on Tuesday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears took an initial 1-0 lead when Mathieu Foget backhanded his 19th of the season past Tomas Sholl at 3:25 of the first period on the power play.

The Steelheads tied the score when a point shot from Charlie Dodero deflected off the skate of Connor Chatham and past Corbin Boes at 5:13 to draw Idaho level.

The Steelheads then took the lead at 10:45 when Elgin Pearce knocked the puck into the back of the net off a goalmouth scramble.

Nolan Gluchowski beat a screened Boes at 10:45 on the power play to put Idaho ahead 3-1, prompting the Solar Bears to replace Boes with Connor Ingram.

Idaho continued to find the back of the net in the second period, as Spencer Naas lit the lamp at 1:23 of the second frame, and Steven McParland tallied another power-play goal for the visitors at 12:30 to give Idaho a 5-1 lead.

Orlando stopped the bleeding at 18:31 as Mitch Hults flipped a pass over to Jackson Playfair, who settled the puck down before snapping a shot past Sholl to cut Orlando’s deficit back to three goals.

The Steelheads countered with two more goals in the third period to close out the scoring, as Will Merchant scored on an empty-net goal at 15:52 and Spencer Naas scored at 18:24.

Boes took the loss with 11 saves on 14 shots against, while Ingram made 24 stops on 27 shots against in relief; Sholl picked up the win as he turned aside 38 of 40 shots.

THREE STARS

1) Tomas Sholl – IDH

2) Steven McParland – IDH

3) Connor Chatham – IDH

NOTABLES:

• Orlando’s magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs remains at six points.

• Troy Bourke assisted on Foget’s goal, extending his point streak to six games (3g-10a).



