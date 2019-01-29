Stingrays slide past Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (16-14-3-0) fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (20-13-1-0) by a 2-1 score in the first of two weekend meetings between the two clubs on Saturday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The Stingrays opened the scoring when Patrick Gaul beat Corbin Boes on a breakaway goal at 8:44 of the first period.

Jonathan Charbonneau knocked in a Kevin McKernan rebound at 13:13 to put South Carolina up by two goals.

Cody Donaghey got the Solar Bears on the board at 10:13 of the second period after batting the loose puck over the arm of Angus Redmond during a scramble in the crease for the defenseman’s eighth of the season.

Boes took the loss with 21 saves on 23 shots against; Redmond picked up the victory for South Carolina with 31 stops on 32 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Angus Redmond – SC

2) Jonathan Charbonneau – SC

3) Patrick Gaul – SC



