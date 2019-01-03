Swamp Rabbits hop past Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (16-13-3-0) battled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-18-3-2) in a tight defensive battle but ultimately fell by a 2-1 score on Wednesday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Greenville took a 1-0 lead late in the first period when Brendan Harms buried a shorthanded goal on Corbin Boes at the 18:20 mark.

The Solar Bears tied the score in the second period when Mathieu Foget rippled the back of the net with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Garrett Bartus at 5:56. Initially the goal was waved off, but the goal judge verified that the puck had indeed crossed the goal line.

The Swamp Rabbits secured the lead at 9:02 of the third period when Dylan Vander Esch buried a Chad Duchesne rebound for the game-winning tally for the visitors.

Boes took the loss with 25 saves on 27 shots against; Bartus picked up the victory for Greenville with 29 stops on 30 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Dylan Vander Esch – GRN

2) Garrett Bartus – GRN

3) Brendan Harms – GRN



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.