UCF Knights take on VCU Rams, ASU Sun Devils: Here's how to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida men's and women's basketball teams play Friday night in their respective NCAA Tournament games.

The UCF women's team (26-6) plays against the Arizona State Sun Devils (20-10) in Coral Cables, Florida. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

The UCF men's basketball team faces off against the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams later Friday night in Columbia, South Carolina.



Ninth-seeded UCF (23-8) will play against No. 8 seed VCU (25-7) at the Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff is at 9:40 p.m.

UCF is a one-point favorite against VCU, the total is at 126.



If you couldn’t follow the Knights to South Carolina or Coral Cables, you can watch the men's game on News 6 or your local CBS station and the women's tournament game airs on ESPN 2.

Tune in after the UCF vs. VCU game for News 6 sports anchor Ryan Welch's live report from Columbia.

The NCAA is also streaming all the games online at NCAA.com. Login here with your cable or internet provider to get full access.

It’s game day here in Columbia, SC. @UCF_MBB takes on @VCU_Hoops tonight at around 9:40 at Colonial Life Arena. The Knights are going through some finishing preps as they look for the program’s first-ever #NCAATournament win. I’ll be live on @news6wkmg at 6 and after the game. pic.twitter.com/bonFkyHbuF — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchNews6) March 22, 2019

There are also ways to support the team with your fellow Knights and alum. Watch parties are happening in more than a dozen states and Washington, D.C., according to the UCF Alumni website.

Find a local watch party or event here.

The watch party for the basketball teams in their hometown is hosted by the UCF Young Alumni Council on Wall Street in downtown Orlando. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Wall Street Events Director Paul Emory said he's is expecting a couple hundred alumni and fans to come out downtown Orlando for its first basketball watch party at Hooch and Shine.



"Basketball is still kind of new to the UCF fans, but I figured everyone is excited and we're going to have a great game tonight," Emory said.

The UCF Student Government Association is also hosting a watch party on campus at the Student Union Atrium starting at 7 p.m.

Madness is taking over UCF's campus. Students said they are excited for the big game.



"It's definitely exciting to walk around campus and know that you're part of it," UCF student Angel Cheverez said.



UCF's head football coach Josh Heupel is cheering on both the men's and women's basketball teams. In a tweet he wrote, "What we've got going on here at UCF is SPECIAL!! Let's go 1-0 tonight."



UCF's men's basketball team is heading to the Big Dance for the first time in 14 years.



"Fourteen years ago I was like 5 years old," UCF student Javier Vargas said.



If the Knights come out victorious, they could take on top-seeded Duke on Sunday.



"Once we win, there's a huge game that could come up against Duke. I'd really love to see UCF play Duke," Vargas said. "Zion Williams versus Tacko Falls and BJ Taylor seems really fun."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.