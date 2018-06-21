Is the NFL preparing to suspend Jameis Winston over groping incident?

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tallahassee radio host reported Wednesday that the NFL will suspend Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston up to three games after he was accused of groping an Uber driver in 2016.

"This is what I do know: The Winston camp is prepared for the NFL to levy a suspension of some kind," said Jeff Cameron of ESPN Tallahassee (WTSM-FM). "The thought from the Winston camp is that would be a maximum of three games."

The NFL started an investigation in November into an allegation that Winston grabbed the crotch of a female Uber driver in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Winston has denied the allegation.

"A news organization has published a story about me regarding an alleged incident involving a female Uber driver from approximately two years ago. The story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with this driver. I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her. The accusation is false, and, given the nature of the allegation and increased awareness and consideration of these types of matters, I am addressing this false report immediately. At the time of the alleged incident, I denied the allegations to Uber, yet they still decided to suspend my account."

The NFL has not commented on the report of a possible suspension.

Winston won the Heisman Trophy at Florida State in 2013, when he led the Seminoles to the national championship. In 2015, Winston was the first player picked in the NFL Draft.

While a student at Florida State, Winston was accused of raping a female student. Erica Kinsman sued FSU and reached a settlement of $950,000.

Winston was also suspended for a game in 2014 for shouting a sexual obscenity in the FSU school union.

