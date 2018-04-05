Jack Nicklaus says grandson's hole-in-one at Masters means "everything"

Just when it appeared golfing legend Jack Nicklaus couldn't have any more special memories at the Masters than what he has already had, what happened Wednesday topped it all according to him.

Competing in the Par-3 contest at Augusta National Golf Club that is held every year on the Wednesday before the Masters begins the following day, Nicklaus allowed his 15-year old grandson, Gary Jr., to take a shot on the 9th hole.

Players competing in the Par-3 contest are allowed to have family members take shots, something two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson soaked up last year.

Gary Nicklaus certainly made the most of his opportunity, hitting a shot onto the green that rolled back into the hole for his first ever hole-in-one. Also in the playing group was golfing legends Tom Watson and Gary Player, who knew right away it was going to be a special shot.

Player is heard on the video saying "You're going to love it" to Gary Nicklaus as the shot was taking place.

Listen in as @garyplayer narrates Gary Nicklaus Jr.'s hole-in-one on No. 9 of the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9NTARoy3gE — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2018

Not a bad deal to have your first hole-in-one be at Augusta National during Masters week.

Even though the 78-year-old Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters titles with six, he was so moved by the moment that he tweeted seeing his grandson earn his first hole-in-one was more special than those six titles.

With all due respect to @themasters, allow me to put my 6 Green Jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don’t know if I have had a more special day on a golf course. To have your grandson make his first hole-in-one on this stage.... WOW! #Family #memoryofalifetime pic.twitter.com/3TSLwlV0m9 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 4, 2018

Nicklaus added he cried after the shot from his grandson went into the hole.

Where, Tom Rinaldi, does this moment rank for me among @TheMasters memories? No. 1 ☝️ What does it mean? Everything. And certainly enough to make this old man cry. What a day! @espn pic.twitter.com/n7wgLOSLoZ — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 5, 2018

So what's next for the teen? According to a Golfweek article in December, he has aspirations of being a professional golfer one day, although he also is heavily into music. He is in a rock band and knows how to play the guitar and piano.

But after what took place on Wednesday on arguably golf's biggest stage, Gary Nicklaus, Jr. already seems like a rock star.

