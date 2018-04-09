Lions pull off exciting comeback to defeat Portland 3-2

ORLANDO - Orlando City SC came back after being down two goals with less than 10 minutes remaining to earn a 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers Saturday at Orlando City Stadium.

“Obviously very, very pleased with the result. Again, I feel like this week was very similar to last week in many ways,” Lions head coach Jason Kreis said. “Incredible work rate by the guys. Incredible that they stick together. Incredible that they come back from two goals down. The effort and all those things were fantastic. I still think, though, we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got a lot of improvement to make and so we cannot let this result take us to a place where we start to feel comfortable. We have to improve.”

Portland made some swift moves and scored in the 20th minute of the game. By the 59th minute, Portland made it 2-0 when Bill Tuiloma headed in Diego Valeri's corner delivery.

Orlando got on the board when Chris Mueller headed in Yoshimar Yotún's corner delivery for his first professional goal.

After Sacha Kljestan got the second point for Orlando, Dom Dwyer made the goal-winning score when he evaded two defenders from Portland and then shot one past Portland goalkeeper Jake Gleeson.

City heads on its second road trip of the season when it plays Philadelphia Union on Friday.

