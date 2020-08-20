Orlando area private schools form The Citrus League amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Six private schools in the Orlando-area announced they have joined together to create an educational-based athletics league in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Citrus League is a competitive grouping for student-athletes, according to a news release.

“During the regular season schools will only be competing within The Citrus League for Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Swimming and Diving, and Girls Volleyball,” officials said.

According to the league, the role of football within The Citrus League is still to be determined.

Schools included in the Citus League are:

Bishop Moore Catholic

Lake Highland Preparatory School

Montverde Academy

The First Academy

Trinity Preparatory School

Windermere Preparatory School

“What started as a temporary concept to provide the safest and best competitive opportunities for our student-athletes during COVID-19 has transformed into The Citrus League. We are excited about the potential long-lasting partnership that The Citrus League will provide for our Student-Athletes,” The Citrus League Athletic Directors told News 6.

All schools in the league have committed to the following health and safety values:

Require all students to wear a mask during the school day Standardized daily screening procedures which include temperature checks and a COVID-19 questionnaire Facilitate competition only within The Citrus League to limit travel Member schools will be paired with a different league opponent on a weekly rotation Commit to upholding uniform event management protocols Take recommendations and guidance from The Citrus league Medical Advisory Committee

Officials with the league are planning to release competition dates for fall sports next week.