UCF vs. Louisville: How to watch, stream and listen

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will head to Kentucky this week to play against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

The Knights are the Las Vegas favorites this week, the Knights have been favored in every game this year.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is an 8-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 69.5

UCF is 2-0 on the year and Louisville is 1-1 on the season.

The offense is rolling for the Knights, UCF has scored 99 points so far.

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for six touchdowns in two games, he has also rushed for one.

Isaiah Bowser has rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Jaylon Robinson is the leading receiver with eight catches for 187 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham is the best offensive player for Louisville.

Cunningham has thrown for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

The junior has rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns this year.