Magic bringing Lil' Penny out of retirement for NBA draft lottery

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hoping to land its next star, the Orlando Magic are dusting off an old friend for Tuesday's NBA draft lottery: Lil' Penny.

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams told the Orlando Sentinel that he plans to bring the doll out of retirement. Lil' Penny was a popular marketing tool for Nike, voiced by comedian Chris Rock, when Penny Hardaway played for the Magic.

Williams said he and Lil' Penny will sit in the room with the NBA lottery machine, hopefully bringing the team luck winning a top draft pick.

Williams told the Sentinel they've tried other lucky charms before -- rabbit's feet, coins and Lucky Charms cereal -- but to no avail.

The last time the Magic won the draft lottery was in 1993 when Hardaway was the No. 3 pick.

The lottery results air Tuesday night on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

