ORLANDO, Fla. - Something big is headed to Orlando.

City leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday at Camping World Stadium to announce a "major sporting event" coming in 2019.

Camping World Stadium has recently played host to Monster Jam, college football games and a Jay-Z and Beyonce concert.

Wednesday's announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.