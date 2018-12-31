Manny Diaz backs out of Temple job to replace Mark Richt at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - A person with knowledge of the situation says Manny Diaz has agreed to a five-year contract to replace Mark Richt as coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Diaz came to terms hours after Richt stunned the school by announcing his retirement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school has not formally announced the hiring. Players were told Sunday night

Diaz left Temple before ever coaching a game there. Diaz took the job to become coach of the Owls earlier this month, a deal he has now backed out of to take over at Miami.

Diaz had been the defensive coordinator under Richt for the past three seasons, and is a Miami native.

