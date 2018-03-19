McIlroy rallies to win at Bay Hill

Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rory McIlroy birdied five of his final six holes to close with an 8-under 64 and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

McIlroy capped his charge by sinking a 25-foot putt, giving him his first victory since September 2016. The final birdie left him two shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau.

Tiger Woods was one shot off the lead until hitting out-of-bounds on the 16th hole to fall back into a tie for fifth.

Justin Rose was third, four shots back and one ahead of third-round leader Henrik Stenson.

Below are is a full breakdown of Arnold Palmer Invitational Par Scores:

Sunday At Bay Hill Club & Lodge Orlando, Fla. Purse: $8.9 million Yardage: 7,419; Par 72 Final Rory McIlroy (500), $1,602,000 69-70-67-64-270 -18 Bryson DeChambeau (300), $961,200 67-66-72-68-273 -15 Justin Rose (190), $605,200 69-71-67-67-274 -14 Henrik Stenson (135), $427,200 64-69-71-71-275 -13 Ryan Moore (105), $338,200 71-67-69-71-278 -10 Tiger Woods (105), $338,200 68-72-69-69-278 -10 Kevin Chappell (78), $249,942 70-70-73-67-280 -8 Marc Leishman (78), $249,942 70-70-73-67-280 -8 Luke List (78), $249,942 71-67-74-68-280 -8 Sean O'Hair (78), $249,942 72-71-69-68-280 -8 Patrick Reed (78), $249,942 68-70-71-71-280 -8 Patrick Rodgers (78), $249,942 72-71-68-69-280 -8 Chris Kirk (60), $186,900 71-69-70-71-281 -7 Byeong Hun An (50), $137,950 68-68-72-74-282 -6 Bud Cauley (50), $137,950 72-67-70-73-282 -6 Rickie Fowler (50), $137,950 67-71-70-74-282 -6 Charley Hoffman (50), $137,950 71-66-71-74-282 -6 Sam Horsfield, $137,950 70-73-68-71-282 -6 Charles Howell III (50), $137,950 72-70-70-70-282 -6 Grayson Murray (50), $137,950 71-69-69-73-282 -6 Kyle Stanley (50), $137,950 71-71-71-69-282 -6 Jason Day (38), $89,000 73-71-67-72-283 -5 Harris English (38), $89,000 72-71-70-70-283 -5 Brian Gay (38), $89,000 73-71-70-69-283 -5 Graeme McDowell (38), $89,000 69-72-69-73-283 -5 Keegan Bradley (27), $59,319 72-72-68-72-284 -4 Tommy Fleetwood (27), $59,319 69-76-69-70-284 -4 Talor Gooch (27), $59,319 65-70-73-76-284 -4 Emiliano Grillo (27), $59,319 69-75-71-69-284 -4 Tom Hoge (27), $59,319 71-70-74-69-284 -4 John Huh (27), $59,319 72-73-66-73-284 -4 Zach Johnson (27), $59,319 69-71-71-73-284 -4 Martin Laird (27), $59,319 72-70-73-69-284 -4 William McGirt (27), $59,319 70-71-70-73-284 -4 Francesco Molinari (27), $59,319 72-71-69-72-284 -4 Austin Cook (18), $41,919 72-73-66-74-285 -3 Brandon Harkins (18), $41,919 69-74-71-71-285 -3 Kevin Na (18), $41,919 71-70-76-68-285 -3 Alex Noren (18), $41,919 71-72-75-67-285 -3 Brian Stuard (18), $41,919 74-69-68-74-285 -3 J.B. Holmes (12), $30,305 68-71-73-74-286 -2 Jamie Lovemark (12), $30,305 73-68-70-75-286 -2 C.T. Pan (12), $30,305 74-71-71-70-286 -2 Ian Poulter (12), $30,305 73-70-73-70-286 -2 Ollie Schniederjans (12), $30,305 71-71-68-76-286 -2 Adam Scott (12), $30,305 73-70-72-71-286 -2 Kevin Streelman (12), $30,305 73-72-68-73-286 -2 Aaron Wise (12), $30,305 65-76-72-73-286 -2 Sam Burns, $21,965 69-70-71-77-287 -1 Ernie Els (8), $21,965 69-70-75-73-287 -1 Lucas Glover (8), $21,965 72-71-72-72-287 -1 Chesson Hadley (8), $21,965 74-70-69-74-287 -1 Hideki Matsuyama (8), $21,965 70-72-71-74-287 -1 Brian Harman (6), $20,381 68-75-71-74-288 E Billy Horschel (6), $20,381 68-70-73-77-288 E Mackenzie Hughes (6), $20,381 74-69-72-73-288 E HaoTong Li, $20,381 73-70-74-71-288 E Stewart Cink (5), $19,491 72-70-72-75-289 +1 James Hahn (5), $19,491 71-71-75-72-289 +1 Sung Kang (5), $19,491 78-67-69-75-289 +1 Davis Love III (5), $19,491 73-71-72-73-289 +1 Curtis Luck, $19,491 71-68-74-76-289 +1 Kevin Tway (5), $19,491 74-71-71-73-289 +1 David Lingmerth (4), $18,868 77-68-71-74-290 +2 Collin Morikawa, $0 72-72-71-75-290 +2 Beau Hossler (4), $18,512 71-73-73-74-291 +3 Peter Uihlein (4), $18,512 73-72-74-72-291 +3 Bubba Watson (4), $18,512 70-70-72-79-291 +3 Paul Goydos (3), $18,067 70-74-72-76-292 +4 Tyrrell Hatton (3), $18,067 70-74-73-75-292 +4 Doc Redman, $0 72-72-72-77-293 +5 Tyrone Van Aswegen (3), $17,800 72-72-74-77-295 +7 Russell Knox (3), $17,533 74-71-76-75-296 +8 Jimmy Walker (3), $17,533 67-76-74-79-296 +8 Anirban Lahiri (2), $17,177 73-72-74-78-297 +9 Hudson Swafford (2), $17,177 73-72-73-79-297 +9 Ryan Armour (2), $16,910 70-74-80-75-299 +11

