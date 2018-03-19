McIlroy rallies to win at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rory McIlroy birdied five of his final six holes to close with an 8-under 64 and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
McIlroy capped his charge by sinking a 25-foot putt, giving him his first victory since September 2016. The final birdie left him two shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau.
Tiger Woods was one shot off the lead until hitting out-of-bounds on the 16th hole to fall back into a tie for fifth.
Justin Rose was third, four shots back and one ahead of third-round leader Henrik Stenson.
Below are is a full breakdown of Arnold Palmer Invitational Par Scores:
|Sunday
|At Bay Hill Club & Lodge
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $8.9 million
|Yardage: 7,419; Par 72
|Final
|Rory McIlroy (500), $1,602,000
|69-70-67-64-270
|-18
|Bryson DeChambeau (300), $961,200
|67-66-72-68-273
|-15
|Justin Rose (190), $605,200
|69-71-67-67-274
|-14
|Henrik Stenson (135), $427,200
|64-69-71-71-275
|-13
|Ryan Moore (105), $338,200
|71-67-69-71-278
|-10
|Tiger Woods (105), $338,200
|68-72-69-69-278
|-10
|Kevin Chappell (78), $249,942
|70-70-73-67-280
|-8
|Marc Leishman (78), $249,942
|70-70-73-67-280
|-8
|Luke List (78), $249,942
|71-67-74-68-280
|-8
|Sean O'Hair (78), $249,942
|72-71-69-68-280
|-8
|Patrick Reed (78), $249,942
|68-70-71-71-280
|-8
|Patrick Rodgers (78), $249,942
|72-71-68-69-280
|-8
|Chris Kirk (60), $186,900
|71-69-70-71-281
|-7
|Byeong Hun An (50), $137,950
|68-68-72-74-282
|-6
|Bud Cauley (50), $137,950
|72-67-70-73-282
|-6
|Rickie Fowler (50), $137,950
|67-71-70-74-282
|-6
|Charley Hoffman (50), $137,950
|71-66-71-74-282
|-6
|Sam Horsfield, $137,950
|70-73-68-71-282
|-6
|Charles Howell III (50), $137,950
|72-70-70-70-282
|-6
|Grayson Murray (50), $137,950
|71-69-69-73-282
|-6
|Kyle Stanley (50), $137,950
|71-71-71-69-282
|-6
|Jason Day (38), $89,000
|73-71-67-72-283
|-5
|Harris English (38), $89,000
|72-71-70-70-283
|-5
|Brian Gay (38), $89,000
|73-71-70-69-283
|-5
|Graeme McDowell (38), $89,000
|69-72-69-73-283
|-5
|Keegan Bradley (27), $59,319
|72-72-68-72-284
|-4
|Tommy Fleetwood (27), $59,319
|69-76-69-70-284
|-4
|Talor Gooch (27), $59,319
|65-70-73-76-284
|-4
|Emiliano Grillo (27), $59,319
|69-75-71-69-284
|-4
|Tom Hoge (27), $59,319
|71-70-74-69-284
|-4
|John Huh (27), $59,319
|72-73-66-73-284
|-4
|Zach Johnson (27), $59,319
|69-71-71-73-284
|-4
|Martin Laird (27), $59,319
|72-70-73-69-284
|-4
|William McGirt (27), $59,319
|70-71-70-73-284
|-4
|Francesco Molinari (27), $59,319
|72-71-69-72-284
|-4
|Austin Cook (18), $41,919
|72-73-66-74-285
|-3
|Brandon Harkins (18), $41,919
|69-74-71-71-285
|-3
|Kevin Na (18), $41,919
|71-70-76-68-285
|-3
|Alex Noren (18), $41,919
|71-72-75-67-285
|-3
|Brian Stuard (18), $41,919
|74-69-68-74-285
|-3
|J.B. Holmes (12), $30,305
|68-71-73-74-286
|-2
|Jamie Lovemark (12), $30,305
|73-68-70-75-286
|-2
|C.T. Pan (12), $30,305
|74-71-71-70-286
|-2
|Ian Poulter (12), $30,305
|73-70-73-70-286
|-2
|Ollie Schniederjans (12), $30,305
|71-71-68-76-286
|-2
|Adam Scott (12), $30,305
|73-70-72-71-286
|-2
|Kevin Streelman (12), $30,305
|73-72-68-73-286
|-2
|Aaron Wise (12), $30,305
|65-76-72-73-286
|-2
|Sam Burns, $21,965
|69-70-71-77-287
|-1
|Ernie Els (8), $21,965
|69-70-75-73-287
|-1
|Lucas Glover (8), $21,965
|72-71-72-72-287
|-1
|Chesson Hadley (8), $21,965
|74-70-69-74-287
|-1
|Hideki Matsuyama (8), $21,965
|70-72-71-74-287
|-1
|Brian Harman (6), $20,381
|68-75-71-74-288
|E
|Billy Horschel (6), $20,381
|68-70-73-77-288
|E
|Mackenzie Hughes (6), $20,381
|74-69-72-73-288
|E
|HaoTong Li, $20,381
|73-70-74-71-288
|E
|Stewart Cink (5), $19,491
|72-70-72-75-289
|+1
|James Hahn (5), $19,491
|71-71-75-72-289
|+1
|Sung Kang (5), $19,491
|78-67-69-75-289
|+1
|Davis Love III (5), $19,491
|73-71-72-73-289
|+1
|Curtis Luck, $19,491
|71-68-74-76-289
|+1
|Kevin Tway (5), $19,491
|74-71-71-73-289
|+1
|David Lingmerth (4), $18,868
|77-68-71-74-290
|+2
|Collin Morikawa, $0
|72-72-71-75-290
|+2
|Beau Hossler (4), $18,512
|71-73-73-74-291
|+3
|Peter Uihlein (4), $18,512
|73-72-74-72-291
|+3
|Bubba Watson (4), $18,512
|70-70-72-79-291
|+3
|Paul Goydos (3), $18,067
|70-74-72-76-292
|+4
|Tyrrell Hatton (3), $18,067
|70-74-73-75-292
|+4
|Doc Redman, $0
|72-72-72-77-293
|+5
|Tyrone Van Aswegen (3), $17,800
|72-72-74-77-295
|+7
|Russell Knox (3), $17,533
|74-71-76-75-296
|+8
|Jimmy Walker (3), $17,533
|67-76-74-79-296
|+8
|Anirban Lahiri (2), $17,177
|73-72-74-78-297
|+9
|Hudson Swafford (2), $17,177
|73-72-73-79-297
|+9
|Ryan Armour (2), $16,910
|70-74-80-75-299
|+11
