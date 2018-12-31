Miami Dolphins fire Adam Gase after 7-9 season

New Dolphins coach Adam Gase stands on the sideline Friday night during his preseason debut as a rookie NFL coach.

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase has been fired and Mike Tannenbaum, the executive vice president of football operations, has been reassigned within the organization after the team missed the playoffs for the 15th time in 17 years.

General Manager Chris Grier, who has been with the team in various capacities for 19 seasons, was given more authority and will oversee football operations while reporting directly to owner Stephen Ross. The team said it will immediately conduct a search for a new coach who will report to Grier.

Ross made the moves Monday following a 7-9 season that ended Sunday with a 42-17 loss at Buffalo.

Gase went 23-26 with the Dolphins, and the loss at Buffalo sealed his fate.

Tannenbaum held his job for four years and was involved with several disappointing drafts.

