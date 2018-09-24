Miami Dolphins William Hayes to miss rest of season

Danny Amendola #80 of the Miami Dolphins scores a touchdown in the second quarter during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, a costly loss even though the front four is the team's deepest area.

Hayes was hurt Sunday when he sacked Oakland's Derek Carr during Miami's 28-20 victory

Hayes leads the Dolphins with two sacks and is their best run defender.

Injuries to defensive end Andre Branch, tight end A.J. Derby and linebacker Chase Allen were still being evaluated Monday but did not appear to be season ending, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said.

The loss of Hayes, Branch and defensive tackle Akeem Spence, who was ejected, left Miami with only six defensive linemen. Offensive tackle Jesse Davis filled in as an emergency defender during a goal-line situation.



