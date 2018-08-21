Miami Hurricanes to wear uniforms made from marine plastic waste

The Hurricanes will wear the uniforms against LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2.

MIAMI - The University of Miami is taking on this season with a first-of-its-kind uniform.

The Hurricanes are teaming up with Adidas and partnering with Parley for the Oceans to create uniforms that are made of repurposed and upcycled materials.

With 8 million tons of plastic entering the ocean every year, the Canes are trying to tackle the problem head on and make people aware.

"Our players and staff are excited to wear the new Adidas Parley jerseys and gear for our season opener. We're also excited that Adidas and Parley are teaming up with UM to help promote sustainability around the world," Miami head football coach Mark Richt said.

According to the Miami Hurricanes, each uniform will be designed from top to bottom with the view of the ocean in mind.

The Parley A1 football uniform is composed of over 70 percent regenerated ECONYL® yarn, a raw material transformed from fishing nets and other nylon waste intercepted in marine environments.

Players will also wear new adizero 7.0 or FREAK x Parley cleats featuring recycled materials for their Sept. 2 game. The cleats mark the first-ever styles of eco-conscious footwear to be debuted on field for NCAA football competition.

The Canes will wear the new uniforms during their game against LSU at the 2018 AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

