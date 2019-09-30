MONDAY HUDDLE: Is Bucs' win at LA sign of things to come?

Here are five takeaways from this past weekend’s football action around the state.

Arrrrrrgggh, a surprise win for Bucs

Even the most fervent of supporters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to rub their eyes and wonder, “Where did that come from?”

Going on the road against the defending conference champions seemed like a tall task, but the Buccaneers jumped out to a 21-0 lead and left Los Angeles with a 55-40 victory over the Rams.

Now 2-2 on the year, the obvious question for Tampa is, “Is this a one-game aberration or a sign of things to come?”

A road trip to the other team that participated in the NFC title game, New Orleans, is next this week.

Win that to go 3-2, and there might be some legitimate playoff hope brewing in Tampa.

What were Fournette, Robinson arguing about?

Immediately after a thrilling game-winning field goal as time expires seems like an odd time to see two teammates on that winning team having to be separated on the sideline, but that was the case for Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and offensive lineman Cam Robinson.

As Jacksonville players stormed the field to celebrate with kicker Josh Lambo after he drilled a game-winning field goal to give the Jaguars a 26-24 win at Denver, cameras showed Fournette and Robinson having to be separated by coaches following an argument on the sideline.

The presumed reason is because Robinson got into it with Broncos’ players following the previous play and nearly got a personal foul penalty, which would have turned Lambo’s 33-yard attempt into a 48-yard one right in the teeth of a stiff wind.

Many Jaguars players were trying to pull Robinson away and telling him to cool it, and Fournette who rushed for a career-high 225 yards, might have continued to lecture Robinson on the sideline, which led to the argument.

Season-defining stretch for Gators

Florida has done what it has had to do so far this season in starting 5-0, but now, the Gators will begin the stretch of the season that will decide how meaningful of games they’ll be playing in December and January.

First is a home contest against No. 7 Auburn on Saturday, followed by a contest at No. 5 LSU the next week.

Following a game at South Carolina comes a bye week and then the annual contest in Jacksonville against No. 3 Georgia.

Buckle up, Gators fans.

Is this the Dolphins’ best chance for a win?

An ugly start to the season didn’t get much better for the Dolphins, who fell to 0-4 with a 30-10 loss to the Chargers.

The Dolphins have been outscored 163-26 this season, but hope could be on the horizon in the form of a visit from the Washington Redskins this week.

The Redskins are also 0-4 and have been outscored 118-66.

The loser will gain a nice inside track for the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft and the likely prize that will go with it, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

QB controversy for Seminoles?

Next up for Florida State following a 31-13 win over N.C. State is a bye week and then a game at No. 2 and defending national champion Clemson, and there will probably will be a lot of questions asked about who the starting quarterback will be between now and the visit to Death Valley.

Starter James Blackman missed the game with a knee injury, allowing graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook, the starter the last three years for Wisconsin, to make an impression.

Hornibrook ended up throwing for a career-high 316 yards on 29-of-40 passing.



